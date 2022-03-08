Concern is growing for missing Forth Valley man
Police are looking for the public’s assistance to help trace a man who has been reported missing.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 8:22 am
Sylvan Alexander-Short (21) was last seen in the Aberfoyle area, where he lives.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are growing concerns for Sylvan. He is 6ft 3ins, of slim build with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark green Karrimor waterproof jacket, light blue tracksuit bottoms and black Dr Marten footwear.”
Call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3326 of March 7 if you have any information.