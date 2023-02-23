News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Concern is growing for missing Bo'ness teenager last seen on Tuesday night

Police are looking for help to try and trace a 15-year-old boy who has now been missing since Tuesday night.

By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 8:45am

Joshua Collins was last seen at his home in Bo’ness at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 21.

He is white, 5ft 9in, with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a black and grey Berghaus jacket and black trousers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He may have travelled to the Stirling or Bridge of Allan area.

Joshua Collins was last seen on Tuesday night
Most Popular

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call 101, quoting reference 1686 of February 21.

Bo'ness