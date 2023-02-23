Concern is growing for missing Bo'ness teenager last seen on Tuesday night
Police are looking for help to try and trace a 15-year-old boy who has now been missing since Tuesday night.
By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 8:45am
Joshua Collins was last seen at his home in Bo’ness at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 21.
He is white, 5ft 9in, with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a black and grey Berghaus jacket and black trousers.
He may have travelled to the Stirling or Bridge of Allan area.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call 101, quoting reference 1686 of February 21.