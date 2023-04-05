Concern is growing for missing 14-year-old Forth Valley girl
Police are asking people to help in the search for a teenager last seen on Tuesday evening.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
Hollie McKinlay, 14, was reported missing from the Benview area of Bannockburn.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Hollie was last seen at 5.04pm April 4 in Benview. Her current whereabouts are unknown and her family are becoming increasingly concerned.
“She is 5ft 2insl, with long black hair, wearing a black jacket, red CP jumper, black leggings and black and white Nike Jordan trainers.
Call 101 quoting incident 3714 of April 4.