Concern is growing for missing 14-year-old Forth Valley girl

Police are asking people to help in the search for a teenager last seen on Tuesday evening.

By James Trimble
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

Hollie McKinlay, 14, was reported missing from the Benview area of Bannockburn.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Hollie was last seen at 5.04pm April 4 in Benview. Her current whereabouts are unknown and her family are becoming increasingly concerned.

“She is 5ft 2insl, with long black hair, wearing a black jacket, red CP jumper, black leggings and black and white Nike Jordan trainers.

Hollie McKinlay, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday, April 4Hollie McKinlay, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday, April 4
Call 101 quoting incident 3714 of April 4.

