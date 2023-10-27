Concern grows for well being of missing man, 23, with links to Forth Valley area

Police need help to find a missing man who was last seen in the Forth Valley area on Monday afternoon.

Rory Hunter, 23, was last seen in Stirling town centre and is believed to have travelled to the Kirkintilloch area, but also has links to Bridge of Allan.

He 6ft, of slim build with ginger hair in a quiff and has a ginger beard. He has a tattoo of the name “Blake” above his eye and two full sleeve tattoos.

When last seen Rory was wearing a black puffa jacket, black Gucci T-shirt and dark Nike Trainers.

Concern is growing for Rory Hunter, missing since Monday afternoon (Picture: Submitted)

Inspector Steven McCooey from Stirling Police Station said: “Police along with Rory’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his well being and we are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.

“We are also appealing to Rory directly to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is okay.”