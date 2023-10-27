Concern grows for well being of missing man, 23, with links to Forth Valley area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rory Hunter, 23, was last seen in Stirling town centre and is believed to have travelled to the Kirkintilloch area, but also has links to Bridge of Allan.
He 6ft, of slim build with ginger hair in a quiff and has a ginger beard. He has a tattoo of the name “Blake” above his eye and two full sleeve tattoos.
When last seen Rory was wearing a black puffa jacket, black Gucci T-shirt and dark Nike Trainers.
Inspector Steven McCooey from Stirling Police Station said: “Police along with Rory’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his well being and we are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward.
“We are also appealing to Rory directly to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is okay.”
People can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3884 of October 26.