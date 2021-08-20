Concern grows for missing man in Forth Valley area
Police are looking for assistance to find a man who has been reported missing from the village of Plean.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 8:39 am
Updated
Friday, 20th August 2021, 10:34 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are growing concerns for the Rees McCallum (21), who lives in the Henderson Place area of Plean. He is white, 5ft 3, of slim build with short dark brown hair.
"He may be wearing a dark grey zipped jacket, a white t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.”
People can cal 101 quoting incident number 3029 of August 19.