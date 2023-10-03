News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Concern grows for missing man, 49, last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday morning

Police are looking for assistance to trace a man who was last seen in the Falkirk area on Sunday, October 1.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:04 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 08:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David McCubbin, 49, was spotted in the town centre on Sunday morning and now, two days on, concern is growing for his safety.

He is white, around 6ft 5ins, with thin white hair, a white beard, glasses and speaks with an English accent. When last seen, he was wearing a grey zipped fleece, black

trousers and brown walking boots.

David McCubbin was last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday morning (Picture: Submitted)David McCubbin was last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday morning (Picture: Submitted)
David McCubbin was last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday morning (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC John Thompson said: “As time passes, our concern for David’s welfare continues to grow. We know he was last seen in Falkirk town centre and there is a suggestion he may have got on a bus heading towards Edinburgh.

“We are asking for anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts or any possible sightings to please come forward and call us on 101, quoting incident 0683 of October 2, 2023.”

Related topics:PoliceFalkirkEdinburgh