Concern grows for missing man, 49, last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday morning

Police are looking for assistance to trace a man who was last seen in the Falkirk area on Sunday, October 1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David McCubbin, 49, was spotted in the town centre on Sunday morning and now, two days on, concern is growing for his safety.

He is white, around 6ft 5ins, with thin white hair, a white beard, glasses and speaks with an English accent. When last seen, he was wearing a grey zipped fleece, black

trousers and brown walking boots.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McCubbin was last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday morning (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC John Thompson said: “As time passes, our concern for David’s welfare continues to grow. We know he was last seen in Falkirk town centre and there is a suggestion he may have got on a bus heading towards Edinburgh.