Concern grows for missing man, 49, last seen in Falkirk town centre on Sunday morning
Police are looking for assistance to trace a man who was last seen in the Falkirk area on Sunday, October 1.
David McCubbin, 49, was spotted in the town centre on Sunday morning and now, two days on, concern is growing for his safety.
He is white, around 6ft 5ins, with thin white hair, a white beard, glasses and speaks with an English accent. When last seen, he was wearing a grey zipped fleece, black
trousers and brown walking boots.
PC John Thompson said: “As time passes, our concern for David’s welfare continues to grow. We know he was last seen in Falkirk town centre and there is a suggestion he may have got on a bus heading towards Edinburgh.
“We are asking for anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts or any possible sightings to please come forward and call us on 101, quoting incident 0683 of October 2, 2023.”