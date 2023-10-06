Concern grows for missing man, 48, with links to the Forth Valley area

Police are looking for help to try and locate a 48-year-old man who may now be in the Forth Valley area. .

David Rodger was last seen in Merlin Drive, Dunfermline, at 11.10pm on Tuesday, October 3. and has not been seen or heard from since.

David, known as Dave, is white, with short, fair/blond, hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue and orange zipped neoprene hooded top and grey shorts and is driving a black Ford Focus, registration EK16 LTW, with a roof box.

A keen camper, David often visits the Callander area and enquiries are being undertaken there.

David Rodger was last seen on Tuesday, October 3 and may now be in the Forth Valley area (Picture: Submitted)

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Dave’s family is concerned and just want to know he is safe and well. It is out of character for him not to be in touch with them.”