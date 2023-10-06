News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Concern grows for missing man, 48, with links to the Forth Valley area

Police are looking for help to try and locate a 48-year-old man who may now be in the Forth Valley area. .
By James Trimble
Published 6th Oct 2023, 08:07 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 08:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David Rodger was last seen in Merlin Drive, Dunfermline, at 11.10pm on Tuesday, October 3. and has not been seen or heard from since.

David, known as Dave, is white, with short, fair/blond, hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue and orange zipped neoprene hooded top and grey shorts and is driving a black Ford Focus, registration EK16 LTW, with a roof box.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A keen camper, David often visits the Callander area and enquiries are being undertaken there.

Most Popular
David Rodger was last seen on Tuesday, October 3 and may now be in the Forth Valley area (Picture: Submitted)David Rodger was last seen on Tuesday, October 3 and may now be in the Forth Valley area (Picture: Submitted)
David Rodger was last seen on Tuesday, October 3 and may now be in the Forth Valley area (Picture: Submitted)

Inspector Neil McGurk said: “Dave’s family is concerned and just want to know he is safe and well. It is out of character for him not to be in touch with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4200 of 3 October, 2023.

Related topics:DaveDunfermline