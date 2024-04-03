Concern grows for man, 45, who went missing in the Forth Valley area on April Fools' Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Forth Valley are appealing for information to trace 45-year-old Ivan Meyer, who has been reported missing in the area of the Crianlarich mountains.

Ivan is known to have left his home in Edinburgh and travelled by train to Crianlarich. He is believed to have arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82, south of Crianlarich, to make an ascent on An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin on Monday, April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is 5ft 11ins, of lean build, with dark greying hair and stubble and is believed to be wearing hiking clothing, including black trousers, black top, brown hiking boots and a maroon and light blue striped hat.

Ivan Meyer, 45, has been missing since Monday and now concern is growing for his welfare (Picture: Submitted)

Ivan is known to be in possession of a light grey backpack, green one-man tent and two purple hiking poles.

Inspector David Marr, from Stirling Police Station, said: “Ivan has not been in touch with friends or family for the past day and this is extremely out-of-character for him. As time passes, concern for his welfare continues to grow.

“We are carrying out extensive searches in the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, and are asking for anyone with information on Ivan’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forward.”