Concern grows for man, 45, who went missing in the Forth Valley area on April Fools' Day
Officers in Forth Valley are appealing for information to trace 45-year-old Ivan Meyer, who has been reported missing in the area of the Crianlarich mountains.
Ivan is known to have left his home in Edinburgh and travelled by train to Crianlarich. He is believed to have arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82, south of Crianlarich, to make an ascent on An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin on Monday, April 1.
He is 5ft 11ins, of lean build, with dark greying hair and stubble and is believed to be wearing hiking clothing, including black trousers, black top, brown hiking boots and a maroon and light blue striped hat.
Ivan is known to be in possession of a light grey backpack, green one-man tent and two purple hiking poles.
Inspector David Marr, from Stirling Police Station, said: “Ivan has not been in touch with friends or family for the past day and this is extremely out-of-character for him. As time passes, concern for his welfare continues to grow.
“We are carrying out extensive searches in the area, with the assistance of partner agencies, and are asking for anyone with information on Ivan’s whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to please come forward.”
If people can help or have seen Ivan they can contact police on 101 quoting incident 2093 of April 2.
