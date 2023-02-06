Stuart MacMillan was last seen in the Kingston-Upon-Thames area of London at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. He stated his intention was to return home to Grangemouth and there has been no contact with him since that time.

He is white, 6ft tall, with short brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or any possible sightings to come forward as soon as possible.

Constable Ross Christie, from Grangemouth Police Station, said: “Along with Stuart’s family, we are growing more and more concerned for his well being, as more time passes since he was last in contact.”