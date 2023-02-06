Concern grows for Grangemouth man, 52, last seen in the London area
Police are appealing for information to help trace a 52-year-old Grangemouth man who has been reported missing in the London area.
Stuart MacMillan was last seen in the Kingston-Upon-Thames area of London at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. He stated his intention was to return home to Grangemouth and there has been no contact with him since that time.
He is white, 6ft tall, with short brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or any possible sightings to come forward as soon as possible.
Constable Ross Christie, from Grangemouth Police Station, said: “Along with Stuart’s family, we are growing more and more concerned for his well being, as more time passes since he was last in contact.”
If anyone has seen or heard from him, or has any information which could assist police efforts, they can call police on 101, quoting incident 1667 of February 2.