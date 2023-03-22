Concern growing for missing Forth Valley man (63) last seen on Tuesday night
Police need help to trace a 63-year-old man who was last seen at 10pm on Tuesday, March 21.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:05 GMT
James Cawderoy was last seen in Lochard Road, in Aberfoyle.
He is 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with grey/white hair and wears glasses, but may not have them with him.
Inspector David Ryan said: “Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are asking anyone who has seen James or knows where he is to get in touch.”
People can call 101, quoting reference number 0516 of Wednesday, March 22.