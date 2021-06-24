Complex care in Falkirk in 2021: Chris, Scott, sci-fi and a vital ventilator

And, with help from his team of carers, from Falkirk’s Cera Care company, he can live as full a life as possible, enjoying his various hobbies and interests.

One Cera Care employee, Chris, is full of praise for his client, and the two have become friends over time with great respect for each other.

Chris said: “When people ask me about my role I often say I have specialist training which means I can look after someone with a very specific condition. There are rarely emergencies and most of the work is routine and structured and it sometimes feels like just me and Scott hanging out at his house, leading as normal a life as possible.

Chris and Scott have become good friends over time rather than just carer and client

“I’m pretty sure that is how Scott wants it to be, because after all it is his life. We are fully trained and always ready to snap into action should anything happen. Scott loves football and TV series and computers and likes to keep up to date with the news and politics.

"He is a self-confessed science and computer geek and both he and I take that as a term of high praise. He also loves a bit of fun and banter and wastes no time getting into it with anyone.”

The importance of the 24/7 care Chris and the team provide Scott in his own home cannot be overstated – without it he would literally not be able to live his life.

Chris said: “When I met Scott we just hit it off naturally right away. We spent pretty much the whole time discussing his interests in football and sci-fi. I came away feeling this was the job for me and I really wanted to get it.

"Happily for me I did. I started and felt at home right away with the other staff members. I find that complex care, and working in this package in particular, is a really interesting and challenging role and it suits me well.

"I like working with people. I especially like getting to know the people I’m working with and finding ways to provide a better standard of care. I like problem solving and there is quite a bit of that in the role too.

"I also like teamwork, and this role is all about the teamwork. Firstly its between me and Scott but also with the other care workers on the package. We support each other and I am learning from my colleagues every day.

"I also enjoy planning my day and getting things done in my own time schedule for the most part. There was and is a lot of necessary training for this role. I would not say it’s especially difficult to complete, but because Scott’s life is literally in our hands the training feels like it is very important indeed.”

Chris started with some general care training, working with adults, learning about the complexities of moving and handling people who are less able, before getting his technical NHS training on how to use a ventilator, which is an essential piece of equipment for Scott.

"My normal working week comprises two full days and nights and a bit extra,” said Chris. “I work on a sleep over with Scott on those days as he needs support during the night as well as throughout the day.

"Scott has muscular dystrophy, which in his case has led him to slowly lose the use of his muscles over time. He requires a ventilator to breathe and uses a wheelchair. He has extremely limited movement but can operate a mouse and TV remote, but mostly he is unable to move at all.

"Like regular care work, we provide personal care which means helping to change his clothes, and have a wash, and move between bed and chair and wherever he wants to go in the house.

“We help him to eat and drink and do other personal care. We also take him out to the hospital or other places he wants or needs to go. He has a tracheostomy tube and uses a ventilator to breathe.

"The complex aspect of the work is looking after this tracheostomy and ventilator set up. The tracheostomy tube needs to be cleaned and changed regularly so that no blockages develop.

"The ventilator which pumps the air into his lungs needs to be kept in good condition and closely monitored at all times. It really is an amazing piece of equipment as it does the work of his diaphragm muscles for him."

Above all the assistance Chris and the Cera Care team provide has enabled Scott to be himself – not just someone with a severely debilitating condition.

Chris said: "Despite his disabilities, Scott is able to stand up for himself which has allowed him to get the care he wants and he has achieved that despite all the odds. He has also been through so much and his attitude to life and getting on with things is absolutely his strength and the most impressive things about him.

"He is also incredibly decent and has dealt with his condition in a way I think very few could ever do. He has full mental capacity but yet has managed to cope with his muscles slowly losing strength with great calm, patience and a determination to live life.

"He really is just a normal guy who suffers a terrible condition but has not let it overcome him at all.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.