Competition: Find out all about the 41st Falkirk Model Railway Club annual show and win tickets

Model rail enthusiasts will be all aboard for the popular exhibition when it returns next weekend.

Organised by Falkirk Model Railway Club, the 41st exhibition is sure to attract hundreds of people as it is one of the most popular in the central belt.

Taking place at Grangemouth Sports Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17, it will feature over 30 model train layouts from across the UK – bringing together railway layouts representing a wide range of scales and eras.

From the rolling Lammermuir Hills, Knaresborough Viaduct or a distillery layouts right down to small fit in a box layouts and not to mention trains made from Lego – the exhibition will have something to suit every visitor.

The Lego layout was popular with young visitors in 2023. Pic: Scott Louden

With the addition of trade and information stands, there will be over 60 exhibitor attending this year’s event.

The exhibition is supported by Rainbow Railways – a Linlithgow-based firm, The Junction box from Hexham and Squires Tools from Bognor Regis.

A large number of layouts will be making either their first ever appearance or visiting a Scottish exhibition for the first time.

To assist visitors a vintage bus provided by The Angus Transport Group and sponsored by Rainbow Railways will operate a shuttle service between Falkirk Grahamston railway station and Grangemouth Sports Stadium.

Exhibitors come from all over the country. Pic: Scott Louden

Detailed information on the daily timetable for this service can be found on the Falkirk Model Railway club’s website.

With the modelling hobby seeing a positive increase in demand as people look to develop handcrafting skills over the last few years, come along and enjoy one of the finest events in model railway exhibitions in Scotland. Wonder into the magical wonderland of our world in miniature.

Opening times are Saturday 10am – 5pm, Sunday 10am – 4pm.

Ticket prices at the Door are adults - £8, child - £3, family - £18 (two adults and two children).

