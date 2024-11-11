Community's delight as new accessible playpark is up and running for all to enjoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first phase of a project to improve a local park may be complete, but for the group behind it there’s still more to be done.

The playpark in Dawson Park in Bainsford has been transformed and given a new lease of life in recent months thanks to the hard work and dedication of a team of volunteers, known as the Friends of Dawson Park.

The group was set up by local residents last year with the aim of improving Dawson Park and the surrounding area for the Langlees and Bainsford Community.

Their initial focus was on upgrading the play area within the park and making it more accessible for all families to enjoy.

Working closely with Falkirk Council they consulted with the local community about what they would like to see in the play area.

The new play equipment – which includes multiple accessible features including swings, a roundabout and a slide – was installed by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd over the last few months and is now being enjoyed by youngsters of all ages and their families.

The project cost a total of £95,000, with £45,000 coming from the Environmental Board of Scotland’s Landfill Communities Fund following a successful application from the Friends of Dawson Park and the other £50,000 was funded by Falkirk Council from the Scottish Government’s play renewal fund.

The Friends are delighted to have the new play area now in place to be used by the local community.

However, they have plans to make further improvements to the area in future.

Among the potential ideas they are looking at are an outdoor gym, information boards about the park and local history, and talking posts.

As well as working closely with the council, the Friends are also working with other local groups including Bainsford War Memorial Association and Grahamston Football Club to do what they can for the wider Langlees and Bainsford community.

They hope to be able to regenerate the wider park in due course giving locals a place to be able to be proud of.