Community urged to help with Grangemouth Christmas gift appeal
Grangemouth’s Co-op Funeralcare is launching its annual appeal for gifts to be handed out to those in need.
This year the staff at the Bo’ness Road premises are supporting two local charities, Grangemouth Community Pantry and the Salvation Army.
They are asking people to donate toys and gifts to help families this festive season who otherwise might have children getting up on December 25 to find that there is nothing under the Christmas tree.
A spokesperson said: “We have volunteered to be a drop off for new children’s toys and also gifts for the 12-16yr olds who are often forgotten. Next time you go shopping, please think of these children and buy something for them to open on Christmas day and spread a little festive cheer.”
You can drop any donations at their offices.
