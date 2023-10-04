Community urged to get behind new approach to organising Bonnybridge Gala Day 2024

Members of the public are being urged to get behind a new community led approach to Bonnybridge Gala Day.

The event’s small organising committee has decided to try a different approach to organising the 2024 gala after facing “a lot of challenges” this year.

And they are hoping people from across the local community will come forward and help them ensure the day is a success.

An open day for locals to find out more about the gala, what’s involved in organising it and how they can help out and get involved is set to take place in the village’s community centre on Friday, October 20.

An open day is being held by the Bonnybridge Gala Day committee as they look at a new approach to organising next year's big day. (Pic: Alan Murray)

A recent post on the Bonnybridge Gala Day Facebook page outlined the difficulties faced by the committee this year and the way in which they hope to go forward. The challenges included the numbers of committee members depleting and “very low” funds.

The post said: “The Gala Day committee have worked very hard to bring the community together on the biggest day of the year from 2016, each one slightly different but always a fun filled family day enjoyed by all.

"We are aware 2023 Gala Day did not quite go as planned, partly due to a lack of volunteers on the day as well as reasons beyond our control such as the weather. We are now looking at how to move forward if Gala 2024 is to happen. It’s not all doom and gloom, we have put our heads together to try a new approach, this will take a community effort to work.

"Volunteers are a must! The committee are a very small committee dedicated to the gala, however many hands make light work. We have decided to take a new approach and have sub committees taking on parts of the gala. This is where our fabulous community can help us.”

The first two sub committees will see the gala parade being run by ROOTS HHFS Food Bank, while Jamie Allison is leading on stage management looking to secure some big name acts as well as some local talent.

The organisers continued: “We will be hosting an open day soon. We hope community groups, schools and the wider public will come along and get involved for gala 2024 to make this the biggest one yet.”

The open day is a chance for people to meet members of the committee and sub committees and to find out what it takes for a gala to happen. It’s an opportunity to share ideas of what you’d like to see at next year’s gala, be part of the fun and witness the retinue draw live.

Those who can help next year are invited to sign up to a sub committee or volunteer for a few hours on the day and businesses are also encouraged to offer their assistance or opportunities to be involved.