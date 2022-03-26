Community turns out for dedication of Carronshore War Memorial

Thanks to the efforts of Carronshore Heritage Forum and many businesses, groups and individuals who helped with planning and financing of the project, the area finally has a war memorial bearing the names of those from its streets who never returned from fighting in two World Wars.

Following a parade from Gairdoch Park, led by Glencorse Pipe Band, the Reverend Andrew Moore of Bothkennar & Carronshore Church led the dedication.

The community stood silent as the Last Post was played, followed by the lament Flowers of the Forest followed by a two minute silence.

Wreaths and wooden crosses were laid with Provost William Buchanan laying the first circle of poppies at the memorial.

Local people will now be able to hold their own service every Remembrance Sunday at the memorial.

"We will remember them”.

