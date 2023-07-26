Community set to reopen public toilets in Bo'ness after council closure

The facilities in the car park near Farmfoods have been closed since April last year with Falkirk Council having no plans to re-open them as part of their budget saving plans.

However, the building will open its doors again thanks to the efforts of the community.

Jaine Mclean, from Bo’ness Community Council, explained: “We have worked with council officers and the community council has now taken on the lease of the building. We have agreed a peppercorn rent. We have signed the initial lease for three months and then after that it’s month by month. If all goes well our aim is eventually to own the building through a Community Asset Transfer.

“We got the keys last Thursday and we have spent the weekend cleaning – they are actually in quite good condition.

"We’ve been painting and repairing doors. It’s all been done by volunteers which is great. We’re getting deliveries of sanitary bins and toilet rolls this week and we’re aiming to have it open again for Friday. We’d really like to have it up and running in time for the Foreshore Fun Day on Saturday.”

Since the official closure of the public toilets on April 1, 2022 there have been no facilities available to locals or visitors caught short in the town. Those behind the plans to re-open the public conveniences feel the lack of them has been a big miss for the town and they are excited to be able to bring the facilities back into use.

The re-opening follows a public meeting which was held on the subject earlier this year in the Salvation Army Hall organised by local group Buzzness and the community council.

Jaine continued: “While we’ve been down working on it we’ve had a lot of people stop asking if we’re opening them again. We’re hoping it will be well received.

"It’s been a really good community effort. We’re working with a rota of volunteers to open, close and clean the toilets daily.

"We would like to run it with donations initially and we’d welcome any local businesses who might like to sponsor us as a community project. If all goes well we hope to find some funding in future.”

