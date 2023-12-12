One of the UK’s worst rail disasters was remembered on Sunday as the Provost of Falkirk joined members of the Castlecary community for an annual memorial service.

It is now 86 years since the horrific accident, when 35 people were killed and 179 injured, after two passenger trains collided on the evening of December 10, 1937.

The tragedy happened in a freezing snowstorm when an Edinburgh to Glasgow express hit a late running Dundee train at Castlecary station, in North Lanarkshire.

On Sunday, Provost Robert Bissett and Baillie Billy Buchanan of Falkirk Council joined Albert McBeath, the chairman of Castlecary Community Council.

Some of those attending the Castlecary ceremony. Pic: Contributed.

Mr McBeath spoke of how the community had worked together at the time of the crash and had come together again many years later to create the memorial garden.

At 5pm on Sunday, the remembrance lights in the memorial were lit and a two-minute silence was held to remember all those affected by the tragedy.

Baillie Buchanan, who lives near the site and organised the event, said: “A small crowd turned out on a wet, miserable night although it was nothing like 86 years ago when it was a blizzard of snow.

“The event remembers those who died, those who were injured, those from the Castlecary community and from other areas who rushed through the heavy snow to help.