Community rally round Grange Centre in Brightons ahead of possible Falkirk Council closure

A young football team and their coach are among a growing number of people who want to save a community centre from closure by Falkirk Council.

In less than 60 days, Grange Community Centre in Brightons, Falkirk, could shut for good – one of 133 buildings facing closure or transfer from council ownership after its recent property review.

But a determined group of volunteers are hopeful that they will be able to take on the Braes building through a Community Asset Transfer (CAT)

Among them is Jamie Mackenzie, who set up the football team, Braes FC, for his six-year-old son Angus to attend.

Jamie Mackenzie in Falkirk Braes Grange Community Centre. Picture:Contributed

Jamie, from Wallacestone, says the venue is perfect for the very young players, giving them lots of room to play football without getting cold or wet.

“We looked at lots of facilities and thought this is brilliant,” he said.

The huge games hall is overlooked by a lounge with large windows where parents can watch the action.

And Jamie quickly saw what a valuable asset the centre is for many others, with activities such as over-50’s table tennis, badminton, Metafit, yoga and archery.

Braes FC 2017 football team. Picture: Contributed

Other large spacious halls and meeting rooms in the building are also available – currently used by groups such as Central Scotland Speakers Club – and there is an excellent kitchen and lounge.

When Jamie was asked to join the committee, he readily agreed to help.

He said: “I came here when I was a boy and then, I’ll admit I didn’t use the centre for 25 years.

“But now I want to use it for my kids and I want it to stay open so that other people can use it too.”

Help is needed to stop the Grange Centre closing. Pic: Michael Gillen

With the committee’s determination, it seems now that things are going in the right direction to meet the council’s deadline of October 1.

A well-attended public meeting in June attracted 50 people, some of whom immediately volunteered to help.

In July, they took a big step forward by becoming a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation (SCIO), which a vital part of the legal process.

The committee is now meeting every week to put together a business plan that will show the centre can cover its running costs.

“It’s a work in progress – we could do with a few more people with experience or knowledge of business plans,” said Jamie.

Ultimately, they know the only chance of keeping it open is if it is used more and their message is: ‘use it or lose it’.

The uncertainty over the centre’s future meant it lost its major source of income, Grange After School Project, which has now found other premises.

But Jamie says they are looking at many options and are keen to hear from anyone with fresh ideas.

There is a possibility that one of the rooms could be transformed into a sensory room which would be unique to the area, while another could be re-purposed as a fitness studio.

Getting a business plan together is not an easy task and the costs of running the centre will be substantial.

However, Jamie firmly believes that some of the overheads – such as the current energy bill of £70,000 a year – could be reduced drastically once the ownership transfers to the community.

“At the moment the electric heating is on 24/7. Sometimes you open the doors and get hit with the heat.”

In the longer term, they will look at replacing the heating system and making other changes but for the time being, the building is wind and watertight and in good enough shape for community use.

While the deadline is fast approaching, Jamie believes there is cause for optimism.

“The committee is here to support groups and help them get up and running.

“But we need to get enough people through the doors.

“Apart from anything else, the more people who come through the doors, the more new ideas we get.”

Anyone who would like to use the centre or help keep it running can visit its new Facebook page The Falkirk Braes Grange Centre.