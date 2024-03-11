Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blaze was discovered in the flat in Mary Street, Laurieston shortly before 8pm.

Jim and Nicola Jarvie lived in the first floor property with their children and could only watch in horror from a safe distance as their home of over two decades was destroyed by the ferocious flames.

A GoFundMe page set up by their friend Pamela Miller has already raised over £11,000 for the family with donations still being added.

The property in Mary Street, Laurieston was badly damaged in Saturday evening's fire. Pic: Michael Gillen

As firefighters tackled the blaze residents from 18 neighbouring properties were also evacuated.

There were no casualties reported.

Pamela posted a message of thanks from the family yesterday, but added the news that the firefighters were again needed to put out the fire which broke out again on Sunday morning.

In a social media post, she said: “I have been asked by Jim and Nicola Jarvie to thank everybody for their help and generosity in the aftermath of the fire that destroyed their house in Laurieston.

The centre of Laurieston remains closed off as the clearing up gets underway. Pic: Michael Gillen

"They are eternally grateful to everyone.

"They would also like to say an extra thank you to Tesco in Reddingmuirhead for donating clothes and toiletries for the whole family. The manager Murray Leslie and assistant manager Amy Munroe have gone above and beyond and they can’t thank them enough.”

Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however the fire is not believed to be wilful.”