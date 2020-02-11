Community meal held for Falkirk’s refugee families

A free community meal for refugee families in Falkirk was held at Westfield Community Centre on Saturday.

More than 60 people attended the event organised by Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group (RMWG) in partnership with Central Scotland Regional Equality Council.

Pic by Alan Murray

Samina Ali, chairman of RMWG, said: “The event was truly inspiring.

“It brought a whole community together.

“People of every age, background and ability shared a meal together. People who might otherwise never have met left the meal as friends. That is something to celebrate.

“None of this would have been possible without the help and support of some amazing people from across our community who have given a lot of their time and effort to make this happen.

“I want to say a big thank you to everybody.”

Those children who attended the community meal were able to take part in face painting and arts and crafts.

Organisers would like to thank all the volunteers for preparing and serving the meal; Councillor Pat Reid and his wife Sandra for attending and supporting the group’s work; Gillian and Morag from Falkirk Trinity Church for their continued support and all the team at Central Scotland Regional Equality Council.

The group hopes to host more community lunches in the coming months.