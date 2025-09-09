Community invited to get involved in Falkirk's first Festival of Trees

Community groups, schools, businesses and families are being encouraged to get involved in Falkirk's first ever Festival of Trees – and help the town sparkle this December.

The new event will see around 200 specially decorated Christmas trees go on display in the town centre over two weekends in the run up to the big day.

The festival will take place over the first two weekends in December – Saturday, December 6; Sunday, December 7; Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14.

The trees – which will be decorated by members of the community – will be displayed in the town’s former Wilko unit.

Falkirk Festival of Trees will take place in the former Wilkos unit over the first and second weekends of December. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Organisers say the festival is designed to be a celebration of creativity and community spirit with trees decorated in all kinds of styles by those taking part.

Everyone is invited to get involved and decorate their own tree. Each display will also include an information board so visitors can find out more about the groups and businesses involved.

Alongside the display of colourful trees, visitors will be able to enjoy an indoor Christmas market, festive crafts and performances from local choirs and community groups to get you in the festive spirit.

Pat Reid, chair of the Festival of Trees group, said: “The Festival of Trees is about bringing people together and giving them the chance to add something special to Falkirk this Christmas. We’re really excited to see the different ideas and creativity that will come to life in the displays.”

Entry to the event to view the trees in December is free, with optional donations supporting both the festival’s future and Falkirk’s local food bank.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: “We hope the Festival of Trees will bring people into Falkirk town centre during the festive period – to enjoy the atmosphere, support our local shops and do their Christmas shopping here.”

For anyone wishing to get involved in the festival by decorating a tree – which they can do in any style they wish – there is a small fee to take part. The costs are £10 if you bring your own tree, or £30 if you would like one supplied. The funds raised will go towards covering event costs and ensuring the festival can grow in future years.

Anyone interested in decorating a tree, volunteering at the event, or securing a performance slot can sign up now via the Festival of Trees page on the Falkirk Delivers website at falkirkdelivers.com/festival-of-trees.