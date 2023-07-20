The Foreshore Family Fun Day in Bo'ness is being organised by BuzzNess. (pic: submitted)

The free event, organised by BuzzNess, is set to take place on the town’s Foreshore on Saturday, July 29 from noon until 4pm. A range of activities are lined up for the day including a bouncy castle, giant slide, mini golf, Wipeout, a silent disco and DJ and an old school sports day.

Organisers have also lined up a programme pf local music acts to entertain the crowds on the day, as well as performances from this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing their inclusion on the bill, organisers said: “We know many people struggled to see the performances on the Fair Day and the kids were disappointed not to dance in the park so we are delighted to bring them to our family fun day and to give them the opportunity to dance again.”