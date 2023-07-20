News you can trust since 1845
Community invited to family fun day on Bo'ness Foreshore

Plans are in place for a family fun day in Bo’ness at the end of this month.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:03 BST
The Foreshore Family Fun Day in Bo'ness is being organised by BuzzNess. (pic: submitted)The Foreshore Family Fun Day in Bo'ness is being organised by BuzzNess. (pic: submitted)
The free event, organised by BuzzNess, is set to take place on the town’s Foreshore on Saturday, July 29 from noon until 4pm. A range of activities are lined up for the day including a bouncy castle, giant slide, mini golf, Wipeout, a silent disco and DJ and an old school sports day.

Organisers have also lined up a programme pf local music acts to entertain the crowds on the day, as well as performances from this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair presentees.

Announcing their inclusion on the bill, organisers said: “We know many people struggled to see the performances on the Fair Day and the kids were disappointed not to dance in the park so we are delighted to bring them to our family fun day and to give them the opportunity to dance again.”

It is hoped that people will turn out and support the event, which promises a great day out for the whole family. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own picnic, or there will also be a food truck on site offering refreshments.

