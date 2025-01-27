Community has chance to shape the future of Camelon
The Camelon Community Action Plan (CAP) is being developed to tackle the issues that matter most to residents, and Falkirk Council need the input from local people “to get it right”.
Whether you want safer streets, cleaner parks, more activities for young people, or better support for local groups, your voice can help shape the future of Camelon.
Over the past year, the CAP Working Group has been busy speaking to residents and collecting information about the area to identify the most important issues and areas for improvement.
In November 2024, a draft plan was unveiled at an event in Camelon Education Centre to where people were able to view the plan and proposed actions.
Now everyone can have their say on meaningful change for Camelon by taking part in the survey here, as well as ranking the proposed actions, and share their ideas by the deadline of Friday, February 14.
