Community groups can now tap into £300,000 of funding through Falkirk Council

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Community Empowerment Fund – part of the broader Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) – is a community capacity-building initiative that aims to boost local projects across the Falkirk area.

Falkirk Council will administer the scheme and offer support to groups to apply for funding in three areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start-up Grants have a maximum award of £2000 and are available to non-constituted groups, new groups, or those in the formation to assist with initial startup costs, such as bank account setup, hall hire, and developing a constitution.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups can apply to Falkirk Council to share in the £300,000 of funding (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Small Grants have a maximum award of £8000 and are open to constituted groups seeking support for sustaining or developing their group/service to help them overcome barriers to growth and development.

Community Asset Transfer (CAT) Grant have a maximum award of £12,500 and are aimed at groups planning to begin the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) process to help them with things like legal fees and expert advice.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This is a great opportunity for our groups and third sector organisations to benefit from this funding and will benefit less

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

established or confident groups to move forward and help boost support their communities locally.

"The Community Empowerment Fund is not just about monetary support; it's also a comprehensive effort to foster growth, strengthen partnerships, and cultivate resilience within our communities.

“We’re keen to see as many applications come forward as possible, especially from those groups thinking about a potential asset transfer and for them to access the support this programme can provide.”

Application forms are available online and from libraries and community centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once submitted, it is expected a decision will be made within eight weeks by an approvals panel, comprising representatives from the Community Planning Partnership, Falkirk Council, and the Voluntary Sector.

Successful recipients will be invited to participate in capacity-building activities alongside Falkirk Council and CVS Falkirk. This collaborative effort aims to boost each

project's potential, ensuring long-term viability and growth.

The fund is open until March 2025.