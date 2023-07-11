Community groups across Falkirk district share over £213k in Lottery grants

The committee at Dennyloanhead Community Hall has received two bumper grants of over £125,000 with £99,600 going towards a community development worker who will support community pantries and garden in Dennyloanhead, Camelon and elsewhere in Falkirk. The role will directly support 300 people and 15 volunteers over a three year period.

A further cost-of-living grant of £25,865 will help to increase the food pantry provision and create a warm social space for low income families in Dennyloanhead and Head of Muir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Scotland Regional Equality Council receives a £60,307 cost-of-living support grant to expand their support and advice service to people from Central Scotland ethnic minority communities. The project will recruit and train two new members of staff who will support 150 people and six volunteers over 12 months.

Many of the groups received grants to help with cost-of-living support for communities. Pic: Adobe

A £10,000 grant goes to Tamfourhill community hub to support them through the cost-of-living challenges.

Meanwhile, Friends of Quarry Park receive an £8000 grant to create an accessible outdoor event and community gardening sessions for people in Brightons.

Back in Dennyloanhead, the 50-plus club receives £5,515 to help support the wellbeing of older people in Dennyloanhead by programming a year-long series of activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larbert High School receives £4000 to run afterschool rugby sessions and a week of community rugby sessions this summer, while Ettrick Dochart Community Hall management committee is awarded £500 to open a new recovery café for people in Hallglen.

Over £125,000 of funding has been secured by Dennyloanhead Community Hall committee to benefit local people. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Across Scotland, over 460 community projects were boosted by £13 million of Lottery funding in this latest tranche of grants.

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland chair, The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I am delighted to see £13 million of National Lottery funding going to projects where connections and community action are central to happier healthier lives. It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that we can continue funding these activities to help many more people.”