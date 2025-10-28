Community groups across Falkirk area urged to apply for latest Community Choices funding

Community groups across the Falkirk area are invited to apply for funding as the latest round of Falkirk Council’s Community Choices programme begins.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is the council’s participatory budgeting programme, which puts decision making into the hands of local people.

Community groups and organisations can apply for small grants of up to £5000 – with a public vote letting residents determine which projects receive funding to improve their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With applications now open, groups are invited to apply to be in with a chance of securing a share of the funding.

Westfield Park Community Centre’s vibrant new mural, created with support from Community Choices funding.

Under the small grants scheme, groups can receive up to £5000 which can be used for projects that benefit local communities including purchasing equipment, organising community events or funding essential items that support local activities.

Recent rounds have seen Community Choices funding support a variety of projects including the installation of a new kitchen at Go Youth Trust’s Bank Street Youth Centre to give young people the chance to build cooking skills, confidence and qualifications. A room was refurbished at Polmont Community Hub to accommodate the Braveheart Top Toes foot clinic, enabling the group to provide accessible foot care for local people; and a new mural was created as well as repairs to car park fencing and the roof at Westfield Park Community Centre to brighten and strengthen the local hub.

The uses for the money by local groups are wide and varied.

Falkirk Council is hosting a number of drop-in sessions across the district for any groups looking to find out more about the Community Choices Small Grants and how they can apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new kitchen installed by Go Youth Trust at their Bank Street Youth Centre.

Sessions will take place on Tuesday, November 4 from 10am to noon at Falkirk Library and from 2pm to 4pm at Denny Library; and on Thursday, November 6 from 10am to noon at Meadowbank Library, Polmont and from 2pm to 4pm at Bo’ness Library.

The application deadline for this latest round of Small Grants funding is Monday, December 1, 2025.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Community Choices is a powerful way for residents to shape the future of their communities. It supports grassroots ideas that meet real needs and helps people make lasting improvements where they live.

“We’ve seen fantastic projects grow from this funding from improved facilities to new opportunities, and ensuring support goes where it makes the biggest difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the application process is complete, local residents will have the opportunity to vote for the projects they want to see happen in their council ward.

Voting is planned to take place in February 2026. Everyone of high school age and above will be able to cast their vote on where they think the money should go, giving communities a direct say in how public money is used to improve the neighbourhoods where they live.

For more information or to apply for the latest round of funding visit https://www.falkirk.gov.uk/community-choices