Community group looking for thumbs up from Falkirk Council to work on orchard
Local watchdog group looking for go ahead to repair and alter their village’s community orchard.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Airth Community Council lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, April 18 to make the changes at the facility, located to the north west of 40 Shore Road, Airth.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers are expected to make decision on the proposal no later than June 17.
The community orchard recently underwent its first grass cutting of the year using a new battery powered lawn mower.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.