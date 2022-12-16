The group lodged an application with Falkirk Council planners on Tuesday, December 13 to construct the play park on land to the south of 2 Kirkwood Avenue in Redding.

A decision on the proposal is listed to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

In September, Westquarter Community Project was given the go ahead to construct a pump track at the Community Centre, in Park Crescent.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council

Earlier this year the project received grants of £40,000 and £77,000 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choice Awards to develop an all-inclusive play area at The Bing/top park area of the village.