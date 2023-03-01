Carronshore Heritage Forum are organising a fundraising night in the community centre to help raise money to go towards their festive community activities this year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The fundraiser at Carronshore Community Centre on Saturday, March 18 will involve a community orchestra from the Braes and local entertainers.

Money raised from the event will be used by the forum, which has recently received charitable status, to organise community events within the village.

John McLuckie, chairman of the forum, said “Carronshore Heritage Forum are proud to announce that we will be hosting a night of entertainment in the community centre and we are looking forward to a fun packed evening of music and entertainment. There will be a community orchestra playing in both halves of the show, with local entertainers joining in to make a very exciting evening for everyone to enjoy.

"The event is to raise funds for the programmes that we provide throughout the year, for both young and the older residents of Carronshore. This includes the Christmas tree light switch on, the Christmas lights in the village and also the Christmas lunch we provide for the OAPs and we hope to do these annually going forward.

"We hope for a positive response from not just the residents of Carronshore, but those further afield for this event. We would like to urge that without your help and participation we could not provide for the residents of the village.”

Doors open at 7pm for the event on Saturday, March 18 and the music starts at 7.30pm

