Community fears infamous former Grangemouth pub could house gangs and illegal immigrants

The planning committee, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 19, will decide whether or not to grant permission for Amran Ali’s application to adapt the

former Ellwyn premises at 95A Newlands Road, Grangemouth, to create a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows on from September 2 last year, when plans lodged by NISA Local looking for permission to change the use of the Ellwyn Bar from a public house to form

Another planning application has been lodged regarding the infamous Ellwyn, in Newlands Road, Grangemouth

two shops and a hot food takeaway, as well as alter the shop front and install a flue, were given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planning officers acting under

delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest planning application was called for the consideration of the planning committee by Councillor Alan Nimmo to allow members to consider concerns raised by

objectors regarding noise, traffic and parking impacts.

The premises, which is now closed, has never been far from the news over the last few years, with a number of brushes with the law and the local licensing board.

Back in December 2020 the Ellwyn Bar was effectively shut down for five months after Falkirk Council suspended its licence following reports of crime and disorder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s licensing board heard the management of the pub was “chaotic” and viewed CCTV footage taken by the council's Environmental Health team from

Before that in 2018 owner Amran Ali, who leased the pub to tenants, famously had locksmiths change the locks at the pub after the tenants at that time had breached

licensing laws and allegedly served alcohol to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

Now there could be more controversy on the way next week as council planning officers recommend permission is granted for Mr Ali’s application to create an HMO at

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the premises – despite strong objections from Grangemouth Community Council.

The local watchdog fears the development could result in a high occupancy turnover, which would undermine efforts to address a significant community issue of a

transient population as identified in the Grangemouth Community Action Plan.

The community council are also concerned in relation to the over provision of HMO’s in the Grangemouth area. This location has a history of anti-social behaviour,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

which would be exacerbated by transient population.

Other HMO’s in the area were justified on the basis of being required for contractor staff working within local industrial sites. This undermines local employment

opportunities for residents and is recognised as being an issue for the pending Greener Grangemouth Project.

Other objections to the proposal include the development would overlook surrounding residential properties where children are playing, it would also bring additional

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

noise and pollution to the area as a result of additional traffic, and there are concerns in relation to demand for on-street parking and a lack of on-street parking to serve the development.