Community enjoys Scottish themed camp fire organised by village school
Youngsters from Whitecross Primary School celebrated all things Scottish recently with their Scottish week.
By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 5:05pm
The pupils enjoyed a variety of activities including a Highland Games and learning about Robert Burns.
To mark the end of the week long learning events, staff, pupils and members of the local community attended a special campfire event in the school playground.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event.
