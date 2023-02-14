News you can trust since 1845
The event saw staff, pupils and members of the community come together.

Community enjoys Scottish themed camp fire organised by village school

Youngsters from Whitecross Primary School celebrated all things Scottish recently with their Scottish week.

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 5:05pm

The pupils enjoyed a variety of activities including a Highland Games and learning about Robert Burns.

To mark the end of the week long learning events, staff, pupils and members of the local community attended a special campfire event in the school playground.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event.

1. Whitecross Primary community campfire

The event marked the end of the school's Scottish Week of activities.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Whitecross Primary community campfire

Youngsters enjoying the community campfire event, which had a Scottish theme.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Whitecross Primary community campfire

Pupils from across the school were involved in providing the entertainment at the campfire.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Whitecross Primary community campfire

Youngsters taking their turn.

Photo: Michael Gillen

CommunityRobert Burns