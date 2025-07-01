Community enjoys Bo'ness Fair Day 2025 in 54 pictures

And this year was no exception – despite the rain which fell before and after the crowning ceremony.
Here’s a selection of images of the hundreds and hundreds of people who turned out to watch the great event as Sophie Rutherford was crowned and the schoolchildren performed for the new queen.
The procession then made its way to Douglas Park for an afternoon of entertainment.
