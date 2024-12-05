Community effort as new whisky barrel planters pop up around Falkirk town centre

Seasonal colour has been brought to Falkirk town centre thanks to 20 whisky barrel planters adorned with winter flowers.

The new planters have been thoughtfully placed across key areas in the town including the High Street, Cow Wynd, Newmarket Street and Melville Street, to bring a splash of natural beauty and festive cheer to the heart of the community.

The planters were the idea of the recently formed Blooming Bairns group which aims to improve the look of Falkirk town centre.

The repurposed whisky barrels, which are a nod to Falkirk’s heritage, were made possible through a co-ordinated community effort with the Blooming Bairns thanking all who were involved.

One of the newly planted re-purposed whisky barrels in Falkirk town centre.

Whisky Barrels Direct ensured a fast turnaround on providing the barrels and Sovereign Waste Removals delivered them to Polmont Prison, where the team planted them with winter foliage.

Jenson Business Centre provided a van to pick up the planted barrels, Hannigan Hotels volunteered staff to deliver the planters from the prison to the town centre and Stevie Hoggan and Alan Sayers from Falkirk Delivers supported with a second van and took on the task of placing the planters around the town centre.

Members of the Blooming Bairns would like thank all those who helped out, adding they are incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of the team at Polmont Prison for making this project successful.

Gary O’Donnell, spokesperson for Blooming Bairns, said: “We’re delighted to bring these unique whisky barrel planters to Falkirk town centre. They reflect our dedication to creating a welcoming and vibrant environment for residents and visitors alike, even during the winter months.

"These floral displays are a testament to our community pride and a celebration of Falkirk’s rich heritage.

"The whisky barrel planters will remain a key feature throughout the winter season, with plans to refresh them seasonally.”

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance Falkirk’s public spaces, creating a lively and inviting environment for shoppers, workers, and visitors, and the addition of the planters also supports sustainability by repurposing materials in an innovative way.

The work has been made possible by a generous donation from Falkirk Delivers, the local Business Improvement District.

For more information about Blooming Bairns or to get involved, visit the Blooming Bairns Facebook page, email [email protected] or pop into the Falkirk Delivers office on the High Street.