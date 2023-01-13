The event, which is open to anyone interested, is to form the community council for Bantaskine, Camelon and Tamfourhill.

It takes place on Friday, January 20 at 6.30pm in Tamfourhill Community Hub in Machrie Court.

When Falkirk Council set up nominations for community councillors last September, this was one area which failed to get enough nominations. It is hoped that at this meeting enough people will put themselves forward to take on the role.

The community council will represent the communities of Bantaskine, Camelon and Tamfourhill

The council has already said that volunteers get training and support and officials are happy to meet anyone who wants to know more about what the role involves.