News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Community council: People wanted to to support set up in Bantaskine, Camelon and Tamfourhill

A meeting to establish a community council for three area takes place next week.

By Jill Buchanan
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:52pm

The event, which is open to anyone interested, is to form the community council for Bantaskine, Camelon and Tamfourhill.

It takes place on Friday, January 20 at 6.30pm in Tamfourhill Community Hub in Machrie Court.

Hide Ad

When Falkirk Council set up nominations for community councillors last September, this was one area which failed to get enough nominations. It is hoped that at this meeting enough people will put themselves forward to take on the role.

The community council will represent the communities of Bantaskine, Camelon and Tamfourhill
Most Popular

The council has already said that volunteers get training and support and officials are happy to meet anyone who wants to know more about what the role involves.

The only qualification needed is an interest in the well-being of their local community – but last year’s elections left 17 of the 23 areas across the district without enough nominations to form a new community council.

Falkirk Council