Community council: People wanted to to support set up in Bantaskine, Camelon and Tamfourhill
A meeting to establish a community council for three area takes place next week.
The event, which is open to anyone interested, is to form the community council for Bantaskine, Camelon and Tamfourhill.
It takes place on Friday, January 20 at 6.30pm in Tamfourhill Community Hub in Machrie Court.
When Falkirk Council set up nominations for community councillors last September, this was one area which failed to get enough nominations. It is hoped that at this meeting enough people will put themselves forward to take on the role.
The council has already said that volunteers get training and support and officials are happy to meet anyone who wants to know more about what the role involves.
The only qualification needed is an interest in the well-being of their local community – but last year’s elections left 17 of the 23 areas across the district without enough nominations to form a new community council.