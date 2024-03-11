Community comes together to form charity in bid to save Polmonthill Ski Slope from closure

The hard work of parents and supporters of Polmonthill Ski Slope has seen a charity formed in a bid to complete a Community Asset Transfer. (pic: submitted)

A determined group of parents and supporters have worked hard to rally support in a bid to safeguard the future of the local sports facility after it emerged last year that it faced closure as part of Falkirk Council’s Strategic Property Review.

Their efforts have now resulted in the creation of the charity Polmonthill community Snowsport Centre (PCSC), which is a necessary step required before a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) can take place.

If the CAT is successful, Polmonthill will become the second charity run slope in Scotland and the UK.

Michael Alexander, parent and trustee of PSCS, said: “It has been a long process to get us to this stage but it is absolutely fantastic that we are now a Scottish registered charity.

“Charitable status means that we will now be able to apply for funding to help us run and maintain this brilliant slope that we are all so proud of and continue to provide excellent facilities for skiers and boarders.

"This is such a well-used community club and now our efforts turn to the community asset transfer and keeping Polmonthill Snowsports Club available for future generations.”

Falkirk Council had announced last year that the district’s only dry ski slope would either close or transfer out of council ownership by 2025, as part of a review affecting more than 100 facilities across the region.

But the decision was met with disappointment by those who regularly use the facility, with a working group set up to explore the possibility to the community takign control of the running of the slope – which has just celebrated its 50th year – and ensuring its continued operation.

And from this group, the new charity has been established to allow the process to move to the next stage.

Originally the slope had been scheduled for closure in April, however the community’s hard work has seen the council extending the closure deadline until October.

The additional time will allow the community group to develop a comprehensive business plan and demonstrate the financial viability of the facility.

Michael added: “It’s great news that we have gained charitable status but there is now a lot of work to do.

"Our first job will be to turn a profit and then ensure that the slope remains a widely and well-used facility.

"We would encourage everyone in the local community to come and support us and take advantage of the lessons available at every level. We are very much open for business.”

The centre boasts a 100m long artificial ski slope and a 20m nursery slope. Both slopes are floodlit and offer year round, all-weather skiing and snowboarding.

The slope is used by hundreds of skiers and snowboarders every week and throughout the holidays, including school groups and club training sessions.

Details of Easter holiday classes have just been released.