Community choir will let new self written songs soar in Camelon next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing new songs written by their own members at the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival next month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, which was founded back in 2019 as a fun way to beat isolation and boost mental health, will be gracing Camelon Parish Church Hall with their voices and songs from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 23.

Free to attend, the concert will give people the chance to hear the creativity of choir members as their songs share their own experiences of facing and overcoming challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The songs were written in recent singing workshops with choir leader and musical director Kim Edgar which were funded by Falkirk Council’s Community Choices initiative.

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing their own songs in Camelon next month (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Kim said: “It’s been a great pleasure to work with choir members to create these six new inspiring songs, which we are excited to share with the public.”

Visit the Freedom of Mind website for more information on how to book a place.