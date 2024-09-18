Community choir will let new self written songs soar in Camelon next month
The group, which was founded back in 2019 as a fun way to beat isolation and boost mental health, will be gracing Camelon Parish Church Hall with their voices and songs from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 23.
Free to attend, the concert will give people the chance to hear the creativity of choir members as their songs share their own experiences of facing and overcoming challenges.
The songs were written in recent singing workshops with choir leader and musical director Kim Edgar which were funded by Falkirk Council’s Community Choices initiative.
Kim said: “It’s been a great pleasure to work with choir members to create these six new inspiring songs, which we are excited to share with the public.”
Visit the Freedom of Mind website for more information on how to book a place.
