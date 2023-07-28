Community choir sings the praises of Holyrood after receiving over £70,000 of funding

The choir, which launched back in 2019, has been awarded £71,854 from the Scottish Government’s Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund 2023-26 and have recorded and released an new album – Music Makes Us Feel Good – which will be available for sale at future performances.

As if that is not enough the choir has also secured £1000 of funding through Luminate’s Dementia Inclusive Singing Network and will use the cash to offer two dementia

inclusive singing sessions over the next six months, as well as bring joy to those living with dementia through a number of performances in care homes and community groups.

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir has a new album coming out (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Being a part of the choir has already helped many members combat feelings of isolation and loneliness, and improved their mental health, with the positive messages in the choir’s repertoire chosen to uplift members, while the welcoming, inclusive group provides a sense of belonging. With this funding, for the next three years,

The choir’s musical director Mariot Dallas said: “We’ve experienced first hand the transformative power for positive change that music and creativity can bring to individuals and communities.

"Our members have told us how their mental well being has improved since joining the choir. So it’s heartening to receive such support, which gives us the ability to

remove barriers to participation, like cost, and transportation, so that we can bring the joy of group singing to more people living in and near Falkirk.”

Since launching as an independent, non-audition community choir four years ago, Freedom Of Mind has operated on a “pay what you can afford approach” and

throughout the COVID-19 pandemic offered free to access online and then outdoor sessions until it was possible for indoor sessions to resume.

Last summer they have been laying on accessible transport for those members who need it, through Dial-A-Journey.

Kim Edgar, the choir’s other musical director, said: “It’s the perfect time for us to celebrate our album launch – which we recently recorded with support from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland – and to reflect on how much we’ve achieved as a choir over the past few years.

"The choir is growing, in numbers and in confidence. We look forward to sharing the buzz of group singing with many more people in the coming months and years.”

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir has an ever-growing membership who find out first hand the mental, physical and social benefits group singing can bring and they are always keen to welcome new members aged 18 and over who are living in or near Falkirk.

The choir gives a special welcome – and priority – to those who have experience of mental ill health.

