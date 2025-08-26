Freedom of Mind community choir will be performing at another dementia-friendly sing along event next month.

The performance takes place at Camelon Parish Church Hall, in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 10.

It is the third of four dementia friendly singalongs taking place this year and has been made possible through support from Music For All’s The Power Of Music Fund.

Free to attend, with complementary refreshments half way through, there will be something for everyone and everybody is welcome to come along and join in.

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir will be performing at a dementia friendly sing along event in Camelon (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Kim Edgar, choir musical director, said: “We already know singing makes us feel good, and it’s also known that singing can be particularly beneficial for those living with dementia.

"At Freedom Of Mind Community Choir we’re delighted to be able to spread joy to local people living with dementia and their carers.”

Visit the choir’s website for more information.

