Community choir looking for a special person in tune with its aims to allow good work to continue

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The choir was recently awarded £71,854 from the Scottish Government’s Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund 2023-26 and now has the means to retain a freelance admin support worker to join the team for six hours per week, from October 25, 2023 to July 29, 2026.

A choir spokesperson said: “The new role is suitable for people of all ages in early or mid stages of a career in choirs/admin/participatory arts management/social care/mental health focused group work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The admin support worker will be involved in weekly choir sessions, which take place from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesdays at Camelon Parish Church Hall, Falkirk, next to the Procurator Fiscal’s office.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Freedom of Mind Community Choir is looking for a new recruit (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Additional hours to support the work of the choir will be done remotely, and there may be further involvement in choir performances, subject to funding and availability.”

Being a part of the choir has already helped many members combat feelings of isolation and loneliness, and improved their mental health, with the positive messages

in the choir’s repertoire chosen to uplift members, while the welcoming, inclusive group provides a sense of belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching as an independent, non-audition community choir in March 2019, with funding support from Creative Scotland, Freedom Of Mind has operated on a “pay what you can afford approach”. Since last summer, it has also been able to provide accessible transport for those members who need it, through Dial-A-Journey.

Thanks to their new funding, Freedom Of Mind Community Choir can keep its “pay what you can afford” approach and the continued provision of accessible transport for those who need it.

Kim Edgar, co-musical director, said: ““We’ve seen first hand the positive impact that music and creativity brings to individuals at Freedom Of Mind Community Choir - and in particular, our members have told us how their mental well being has improved since joining.

"So it’s heartening to receive this funding support, which enables us to build the capacity of our choir team, so that we can bring the joy of group singing to more people living in and near Falkirk.”