Community choir looking for a special person in tune with its aims to allow good work to continue
and live on Freeview channel 276
The choir was recently awarded £71,854 from the Scottish Government’s Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund 2023-26 and now has the means to retain a freelance admin support worker to join the team for six hours per week, from October 25, 2023 to July 29, 2026.
A choir spokesperson said: “The new role is suitable for people of all ages in early or mid stages of a career in choirs/admin/participatory arts management/social care/mental health focused group work.
“The admin support worker will be involved in weekly choir sessions, which take place from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesdays at Camelon Parish Church Hall, Falkirk, next to the Procurator Fiscal’s office.
"Additional hours to support the work of the choir will be done remotely, and there may be further involvement in choir performances, subject to funding and availability.”
Being a part of the choir has already helped many members combat feelings of isolation and loneliness, and improved their mental health, with the positive messages
in the choir’s repertoire chosen to uplift members, while the welcoming, inclusive group provides a sense of belonging.
Since launching as an independent, non-audition community choir in March 2019, with funding support from Creative Scotland, Freedom Of Mind has operated on a “pay what you can afford approach”. Since last summer, it has also been able to provide accessible transport for those members who need it, through Dial-A-Journey.
Thanks to their new funding, Freedom Of Mind Community Choir can keep its “pay what you can afford” approach and the continued provision of accessible transport for those who need it.
Kim Edgar, co-musical director, said: ““We’ve seen first hand the positive impact that music and creativity brings to individuals at Freedom Of Mind Community Choir - and in particular, our members have told us how their mental well being has improved since joining.
"So it’s heartening to receive this funding support, which enables us to build the capacity of our choir team, so that we can bring the joy of group singing to more people living in and near Falkirk.”
Visit the website for more information.