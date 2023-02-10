Community Choices: Here's details of all the Falkirk district projects seeking money from this round of funding

A total of 64 projects, which have been submitted by community groups and organisations across the council area, have made it through to the public vote. They now need to secure as many votes as possible to ensure they receive the funds they have bid for.

Those living in the council area, who are of high school age or above, can vote for the projects they think will make the biggest difference to the area in which they live.

Each individual has three votes to cast in favour of projects listed in ‘small grants’ and three votes for those in the ‘place-based capital programme’. Those taking part can only vote for projects listed in the ward that they live, but they can use one of their capital votes in favour of a Falkirk-wide project.

Voting is now open for the latest round of Community Choices funding.

The scope of projects looking for funding – and the support of the community – is wide ranging and below we detail those seeking your vote.

Voting closes on Friday, February 24 and the projects successful in securing the grants will be announced on Friday, March 31.

To cast your vote visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/ccvote

Falkirk wide: Bailliefields Community Hub, £28,000 – to redevelop existing buildings to provide a ‘Place for All’ for the whole of Falkirk supporting Falkirk wide groups and providing a space for enhanced provision pupils from local schools to come together where they feel comfortable and supported.

The committee organising the Bo'ness Children's Fair Festival are hoping for funding to help with the costs of the big day.

Bo’ness and Blackness:

Newton Park Association Limited, £44,671 – To build a purpose built community hub at Newtown Park to provide a much-needed range of facilities and services for the community.

Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival, £14,041 – The community want to make 2023 a special year, making the event more sustainable by buying large items, such as stages, a marquee and banners, instead of hiring them.

Bo’ness Public Primary School Parent Council and Teacher Association, £5000 – To improve the existing school AV equipment set up.

Cash is wanted to resurface the car park at Bowhouse Community Centre in Grangemouth.

Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival, £5000 – To buy medals for the Fair and allow the tradition to continue.

Bo’ness Cars 4U, £5000 – To continue the free transport service offered to those diagnosed with cancer who are unable to travel for treatment on their own.

Bo’ness Amateur Swim Club, £5000 – To support and develop its coaches through professional development courses, and to subsidise the cost of its club championships and training camps so they remain accessible to all who attend.

Grangemouth:

The money would be used to install solar panels on the roof of the main stand at Ochilview.

Bowhouse Community Association, £31,610 – To resurface the car park at Bowhouse Community Centre and to add infrastructure for bikes.

15th Grangemouth Scout Group, £21,000 – To refurbish the Scout Hall in Peddie Place with works on the main hall, including LCD lighting, replacing fire doors, recladding the exterior and refurbishing the toilet.

Friends of Zetland Park, £4500 – To provide seating along the Portonian Path and additional picnic tables north of the play area.

15th Grangemouth Scout Group, £3750 – To hire premises while works are carried out on the Scout hall and to replenish materials to improve the programme of activities.

Moray Parent Partnership, £5000 – To purchase and install new picnic tables and benches in the front playground of Moray Primary.

Young Portonians, £4900 – To film their own performances without the extra cost from a third party, while offering the media/photography department at Grangemouth High to film the shows using the group’s new high spec equipment.

Cyrenians are looking for funding to bring bands back to the bandstand in Dollar Park, in partnership with the Friends of Dollar Park.

NU2U Furniture & Food Project, £5000 – To provide a dignified service for people in need through a food bank without the stigma.

The Galaxy Foundation, £5000 – To support middle aged men, particularly those struggling with mental health issues, anxiety, low confidence, loneliness or social isolation through support groups, one to one mentoring and outdoor activities.

Friends of Inchyra Park, £5000 – To add a container to the park to use as a work base and for storage, and to create a heritage mural on the container.

Forth Valley Disability Support, £5000 – To provide positive opportunities in sport and physical activity to support individuals’ rehabilitation with acquired disabilities and those undergoing trauma in their lives.

Equi-Power Central Scotland RDA, £5000 – To enable primary and secondary school pupils with additional needs to take part in sessions with the horses and the coaching team.

Denny and Banknock:

Banknock Community Hall Management, £62,726 – To refurbish the kitchen and bathrooms at the hall, including the creation of disabled facilities, to create a space for the whole community to use.

Dunipace Football Club, £78,000 – To provide a seated enclosure, providing protection from the elements, so users can watch matches in comfort.

Allandale Bowling Club, £5000 – To purchase new tables and chairs for the refurbished clubhouse.

Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst:

Dobbie Hall Trust, £75,200 – To relay the flooring and replace seating in the Dobbie Hall’s balcony area.

Carronshore Heritage Forum, £15,000 – To install historical information boards outlining the history of Carronshore along the River Carron footpath and additional seating on the route.

Falkirk Made Friends, £56,000 – To return original K2 kiosks to the area, reconnecting the kiosks’ place of origin with their public service achievement.

KLSB Community Group, £28,600 – To purchase a small van to support the vulnerable who may not be able to leave their own homes, as well as offering a collection service for donations and to bulk buy from suppliers to restock the pantry and community kitchen.

Stenhousemuir Football Club/Warriors in the Community, £140,000 – To begin solar panelling the roof of the south-facing Main Stand at Ochilview as part of the club’s ambition to become a Net Zero organisation.

Airth Parish Community Council, £23,860 – To improve access to the Rose Garden on Shore Road, repairing the existing path and steps, adding a ramp, adding benches and planting new rose bushes and perennial plants.

Carron Kith, £5000 – To capture memories and stories of past experiences from older adults supported by the group to share them online and with local community groups and schools.

Kinnaird Village & The Inches Residents Association, £5000 – To extend the play park on Jardine Avenue, Kinnaird, adding planting and benches, as well as a set of goal posts.

Bonnybridge and Larbert:

Roots, £45,588 – To buy an electric van and charging station to enable delivery of more food parcels and to pick up food collections. It will also be used to transport the group’s trailer and equipment for cooking classes in the community.

Pause and Breathe, £5000 – To deliver a range of in-person inclusive sessions to help improve physical and mental wellbeing through practices including yoga based movement often on a chair, mindfulness techniques and relaxation.

Maggie’s Forth Valley, £5000 – To start a head and neck cancer support group and one for young people.

Falkirk Caledonia Choir, £5000 – To top up resources in order to pay bills for this session and to build up a positive balance for next session following a drop in membership and limited income over the last three years.

Greenhill Historical Society, £4500 – To continue publishing further editions of ‘Bonnyseen’ and to erect information panels at important historical sites around the local area.

2nd Larbert Boys Brigade, £750 – To support ongoing running costs and to subsidise the cost of members attending camp.

North Star Explorers, £5000 – To provide young people of all backgrounds, aged six to 18, with the opportunity to reach their potential and attain the highest Chief Scout award for their section (Beavers, Cubs and Scouts at 27th Bonnybridge and Explorers at North Star Unit.

Falkirk North:

Falkirk Golf Club, £17,820 – To construct five new paths completing works on the course to make the paths safer.

Falkirk Football Community Foundation, £32,398 – To buy an electric van to deliver the foundation’s projects in different locations in the Falkirk community.

Westfield Park Community Centre, £15,000 – To replace the flooring in the main hall which is 37 years old and is creaking and splitting.

The Society of John De Graeme, £26,450 – To erect a mural depicting The Battle of Falkirk 1298 at Victoria Park as well as creating a physical and digital Wallace Trail highlighting locations across Falkirk district and the role they played in the Wallace story.

Falkirk Rugby Football Club, £146,424 – To renovate and extend the pavilion at Sunnyside, installing new sustainable heating and creating fit-for-purpose changing/showering facilities, a new physio suite, flexible teaching area, gym and additional floodlighting.

Rainbow Muslim Women Group, £5000 – To promote healthy eating habits by providing required information to the community, empowering them with the right tools to make healthy and sustainable choices in future.

Global Family Care Network, £500 – To run a girls empowerment club for those aged eight to 12, giving them tools to make good decisions and overcome obstacles that they will come across as they grow.

Falkirk Rugby Football Club, £5000 – To install professional drainage for an area of ground identified at Sunnyside for three junior size pitches.

St Mungo’s PTA, £3500 – To purchase a container and kit it out to be used as a workspace for pupils to carry out an SQA recognised National 3 Cycle Maintenance Course.

Rookie Rockstars, £3000 – To support RookieMinds Counselling Services which offer one-to-one counselling to children and young people aged five to 18.

Careline Home Support, £2000 – To support its Smiles at Christmas initiative with staff visiting elderly members of the community over and above their regular personal care visits at Christmas and giving them a gift to help combat loneliness and isolation.

The Society of John De Graeme, £5000 – To bring the community together for a retelling of the story of The Battle of Falkirk 1298 in the year of its 725th anniversary.

Falkirk South

Go Forth and Clyde, £15,500 – To buy an electric van to expand its activity and reach, enabling collection of unwanted items for repair and redistribution and to transport tools and volunteers along the canal bank.

Ettrick Dochart Community Hall, £14,000 – To refurbish the hall’s kitchen.

Evolution Swim School, £4970 – To provide free swim lessons to children in Falkirk by delivering a three-week swim camp in the summer.

Cyrenians, £4990 – To bring bands and front flower beds back to Dollar Park in partnership with the Friends of Dollar Park.

Parkfoot Court Tenants and Residents Association, £1380 – To brighten up the foyer of Parkfoot Court with a colourful mural featuring the Falkirk Wheel, Callendar House and the Kelpies.

PLUS (Forth Valley) Limited, £5000 – To provide support for young people with disabilities and additional support needs through PlayPLUS and PLUS Youth sessions, allowing parents, siblings and carers to enjoy short breaks of respite.

Friends of Scottish Settlers, £5000 – To fund ‘material needs’ for refugees and asylum seekers in Falkirk and to pay a local project manager to co-ordinate a year-long donation scheme where people can drop off toiletries, backpacks and luggage.

Tamfourhill Tenants and Residents Association, £4960 – To buy outdoor forest equipment and resources to expand youth provision in the area and further opportunities for outdoor play.

Falkirk and Linlithgow Hockey Club, £4740 – To provide funded places in the club for local children that may not otherwise have the means or opportunity to take part in sport.

Lower Braes:

Laurieston Bowling Club, £4409 – To increase the club’s outdoor seating capacity by replacing a number of broken and time-worn benches with seating made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

Polmont Community Counci, £2400 – To provide two working, external 24/7 defibrillators in the village for public use.

Upper Braes

Bailliefields Community Hub, £22,500 – To fit out a Changing Place, which is a toilet for people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as other disabilities that severely limit mobility, and to install an external defibrillator at the hub.

Braes Community Sports Hub, £5000 – To ensure sports sessions which are accessible to everyone in the Braes community can continue.

Falkirk Wheelers, £4760 – To train community coaches to deliver inline skating sessions to all ages and abilities throughout the area, and to buy more skates to increase the skate library availability.

Friends of Tremanna, £2300 – To help buy slow cookers, air fryers and food vouchers to help young adults who were looked after in Tremanna Children’s Home during their childhoold so they can eat healthy, cheap meals without using all their gas and electricity on cooking.