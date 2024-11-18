Community Choices: Funding helps people share their stories and emotions through music

The Freedom of Mind Choir received funding to help offer songwriting workshops.

From buying equipment to hosting events or creating safe spaces like the Freedom of Mind Community Choir's songwriting workshops, a Community Choices Small Grant could bring your ideas to life.

With the next phase of Falkirk Council's participatory budgeting programme now open, Community Choices offers groups the chance to apply for up to £5000, while giving local people the power to vote for the projects they want to make happen.

Having secured a £5000 Community Choices Small Grant in early 2024, the Freedom of Mind Choir has been able to offer free songwriting workshops to people facing mental health challenges, isolation, and grief.

The sessions provide a safe space for individuals to share their stories and emotions through music, transforming their personal stories into powerful songs, some of which were performed at this year’s Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival.

Kim Edgar, acclaimed songwriter, and Co-Music Director of Freedom of Mind Community Choir, said: "Songwriting has the power to heal both songwriters and listeners. Thanks to Community Choices funding, we were able to create a space where people could express their feelings, find their voice, and connect with others. The transformation we saw at the workshops was incredible - people gained confidence and found hope and healing through sharing their stories in song. It’s been truly inspirational."

Highlighting how easy and straightforward the application process is, Kim encourages other groups to apply.

"When you get the call to say you’ve secured a grant, it’s an incredible feeling – knowing your community voted for your project is worth its weight in gold. Thanks to everyone that voted for us during the last phase."

Applications for Community Choices Small Grants close on Monday, December 9, 2024. For information on how to apply click here