Community Choices: Falkirk district residents asked to cast their vote on funding for community projects

A total of 64 projects, which have been submitted by community groups and organisations across the council area, have made it through to the public vote.

They now need to secure as many votes as possible to ensure they receive the funds they have bid for.

The final decision of who will receive the money they are looking for lies in the hands of local residents.

Voting is now open for the latest round of Community Choices funding.

Those living in the council area, who are of high school age or above, can vote for the projects they think will make the biggest difference to the area in which they live.

Each individual has three votes to cast in favour of projects listed in ‘small grants’ and three votes for those in the ‘place-based capital programme’.

Those taking part can only vote for projects listed in the ward that they live, but they can use one of their capital votes in favour of a Falkirk-wide project.

The scope of projects looking for funding – and the support of the community – is wide ranging and full details of all the initiatives can be found on the council website.

Cecil Meiklejohn, lead of Falkirk Council, said: “This is the third time we’ve asked local people to get behind Community Choices and vote for projects they think will benefit the area in which they live. By voting, I hope as many people as possible will show their support for the amazing work community groups do.”

Voting closes on Friday, February 24 and the projects successful in securing the grants will be announced on Friday, March 31.

