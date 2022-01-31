Community Choice Awards: Here's all the groups from across Falkirk district seeking your votes for their projects

The latest round of voting for the Community Choices Placed-based Capital Programme is now underway.

In total 27 groups and organisations are each hoping to secure £5000 or more to help them build something new, improve an asset or purchase equipment which they believe will improve the lives of those living in their neighbourhoods.

Here’s all those seeking your votes to carry out their projects.

Syngenta Juveniles, who hope to get a Community Choices grant of £100,000 for a new pitch at their new home in Grangemouth

Falkirk North:

Bainsford Hall Community Group – £190,000 to refurbish Bainsford Community Hall to make a space for new and old friends to meet, shop, have a cuppa and gain access to key resources. The building needs internal and external work to turn it into a sustainable space.

Falkirk Golf Club – £39,800 for to improve access to the clubhouse and construct a new course path work with emphasis on assisting those less able and those who require to use wheelchairs through a network of paths and bridges, allowing people to play golf into their senior years.

Keeping Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful want to install a community hub/kitchen in their King Street premises.

Falkirk South:

Bantaskine Residents Association – £81,000 for community area for members of community to meet, sit or exercise. Plans include play equipment for children of all ages, including wheelchair friendly apparatus and outdoor adult gym equipment, picnic benches and general seating.

Ettrick Dochart Community Hall – £25,500 to upgrade the community hall for use by community for parties, events and classes, including for use by the food pantry and a venue to provide health and wellbeing support.

Tamfourhill Community Hub – £31,910 to install a purpose-built community kitchen and food hub to allow the Tamfourhill and wider community access healthy, affordable and sustainable food, and to learn about the importance of healthy eating.

Bo'ness Fair committee want funding to make the 2022 event extra special

Bonnybridge and Larbert:

The Boys Brigade – £25,000 to rebuild the kitchen garden within the grounds of the Boys’ Brigade headquarters at Carronvale House. This would help reduce carbon footprint by growing some produce centre requires, allow volunteers to showcase skills and act as a living learning platform.

Denny and Banknock:

Dunipace FC – £129,000 to replace the current pavilion built in the 1960s. It would provide a place for all 21 teams to use for meetings and training, as well as being a facility the community can book.

Denny YMCA – £29,000 to upgrade the car park by installing two ramps to improve the disability access. Also for security fencing to allow centre users to park securely away from residential on-street parking.

Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst:

Keep Larbert and Stenhousemuir Beautiful (KLSB) – £31,250 to install a community hub/kitchen in premises on King Street. It would be let to local charities and community groups for free, while the community kitchen would be used to provide meals to vulnerable residents.

Grangemouth:

Syngenta Juveniles FC – £100,300 to improve the sports pitches at Grangemouth High School to provide new facilities for benefit of school, Syngenta Juveniles and wider Grangemouth community, in particular adults and children who are vulnerable and those with disabilities.

Friends of Inchyra Park – £36,075 to make improvements to the park including permanent CCTV system to reduce anti-social behaviour; regenerate the outside of the pavilion; expand the play are and install a Trim Trail to support a wide age range of children.

Lower Braes:

Laurieston Tennis Club – £75,000 to replace the current clubhouse which has dry rot. It gives people of all ages somewhere to meet, be active and socialise and will encourage the growing number of juniors to stay involved for years to come.

Friends at Braes High School – £15,500 to set up a community friendly Braes Hub within the grounds of the school. It will have an outside seating area with links to the Flourish health and wellbeing project and Polycrub project which is raising awareness of plough to plate.

Avonbank Fishery CIC – £9725 for a community picnic and barbecue area at Millhall Reservoir, near Polmont Woods. It would be made form 100 per cent recycled plastic with wheelchair accessible tables and barbecue facilities. There would also be seating around the reservoir.

Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers – £38,000 to upgrade the Redding Pit Disaster Memorial which commemorates the 40 miners who lost their lives. It is hoped to have two statues depicting a collier and a collier’s wife cradling her child and to have the work completed in time for the 100th anniversary of the disaster which took place on September 25, 1923.

Westquarter & Redding Community Project – £77,000 to develop an all-inclusive play area at The Bing/top park. The last play area in this area was installed in the 1970s and residents feel this facility is long overdue.

Upper Braes:

Shieldhill Welfare Club – £82,504 to upgrade the current community hall which was built in 1925.

Bailliefields Community Hub SCIO – £95,000 to redevelop existing buildings to provide a fully accessible home for the hub providing a much-needed facility for severely disabled people across Central Scotland, and a base for after-school care.

California Community Hub – £27,000 to upgrade the kitchen in the community hub to include a cafe and training space.

Braes Greenspace – Shieldhill Hillcrest SCIO – £56,050 to create a Braes Community Woodland.

Shieldhill and California Community Council – £74,500 to create a war memorial and garden of remembrance in California.

Maddiston Primary School Parents Association – £116,0790 to provide new Time Zone play equipment including an outdoor learning space.

Bo’ness and Blackness:

Bo’ness United Community Football Club – £35,000 to purchase a minibus to transport 325 young footballers to tournaments all over Scotland.

Bo’ness Children’s Fair – £46,213 to ensure that the 2022 event, the biggest of its kind in the UK, is special.

Newtown Park Association – £96,049 for a purpose-built community hub to provide much-needed facilities to Bo’ness.

Council-wide:

Barony Players – £29,900 to repair the roof in the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness, a community theatre for all in the Falkirk Council area.

Friends of Forth Valley First Responders – £73,485 to install five public access defibrillators in each of the Falkirk Council districts to help save those having a cardiac arrest. Also to provide training in their use to the community.

