Community Champion title for founder of Polmont charity Meadowbank Car 4U

The founder of a Polmont-based charity has been named a winner in the Pavers Community Champions Awards.

Anne McDonald was shortlisted for the awards for her work at Meadowbank Car 4U, of which she is founder and chairman. The charity provides free transport to cancer patients attending hospital appointments.

Anne was one of ten finalists from across the country to be shortlisted for the Community Champion Award, sponsored by footwear retailer Pavers.

And at a special celebratory event in York on Saturday – International Women’s Day – Anne was named joint winner of the Community Champion Award alongside the other nine women to have been shortlisted.

Anne McDonald was a joint winner of the Pavers Community Champions Award for her work with Meadowbank Cars 4U. (Pic: submitted)

In a surprise announcement, Debbie Pavers revealed that all ten finalists would be honoured as winners, recognising the incredible work each has done in their communities.

Anne said: “I was completely taken aback, when they announced that we were all winners. Every single person nominated is doing amazing things in their own communities and I feel incredibly privileged to be among them. It's wonderful that Pavers has chosen to celebrate us all.”

The Community Champions Awards were organised in celebration of International Women’s Day and Pavers customers were invited to share their stories and nominate women who have made a meaningful difference in their communities.

Anne was nominated by a patient who praised the service as excellent with no stress, adding that they were very grateful for Anne's assistance.

She attended the awards ceremony in York Minster Refectory at the weekend, which was a day of celebration bringing together inspiring individuals from across the UK.

Anne expressed her gratitude to Pavers for their generosity and hospitality. She said: “They made us all feel so welcome and appreciated, and I can't thank them enough for recognising the work that goes on in communities every day."

The recognition is a huge boost for Meadowbank Car 4U, which relies on volunteers to provide support for those undergoing cancer treatment.

Anne added: “This award isn't just for me - it's for our whole team and for everyone who supports us. I hope it helps raise more awareness so we can reach even more people who need us.”

For those interested in supporting Meadowbank Car 4U, more information can be found at www.meadowbankcar4u.org.