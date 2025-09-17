Community asset: Visitors flock to new Grangemouth church open day

People who enjoyed the open day at Grangemouth’s Parkview Parish Church were able to see it offers the community more than just a service on Sundays.

The event, which took place on Saturday at the Ronaldshay Crescent church, turned into a well-attended celebration of community life.

Formed at the very start of 2025 out of the union between Abbotsgrange and Zetland churches, Parkview Parish Church has become a “hub of activity” and the open day was a way of showing people it is about more than just Sunday worship.

Reverend Alison Meikle, Parkview minister, said: “The response was incredible. Many people assume churches are only busy on a Sunday, but Parkview is alive with activity every day of the week.

The Parkview Parish Church open day gave visitors a chance to see what it can offer the local community (Picture: Submitted)

"What impressed me most was seeing the community getting to know one another, realising that, despite our different groups and interests, we all share the same goal — to serve and to grow together.”

Visitors were given a warm welcome and able to browse a colourful array of stalls, displays, and demonstrations, with each organisation connected to Parkview represented on the day – from the Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade to the Guild, Choir, Sunday School, and Toddler Group.

The Coffee Club and Garden Team – an their creations – were also present, while the Parkview Stitchers and the Flower Team showcased their creativity and care in action.

Alison said: “Our newly developed open area within the sanctuary provided a bright and welcoming space for refreshments and conversation. Here, visitors not only enjoyed a cuppa, but also had the chance to meet new people, share ideas, and discover just how much goes on at Parkview throughout the week.

”The open day wasn’t just about celebration, it was also an expression of the church’s vision for the future, ‘Rooted, Reaching, Renewing’ – tooted in the faith and heritage of the past, reaching out to serve the community today and renewing hope and life for generations to come.”

"For Parkview Parish Church the open day was a milestone, showing what can be achieved when people work together with a shared purpose. The congregation now looks forward to building on this momentum, continuing to welcome the community and live out its vision in the months and years ahead.”

