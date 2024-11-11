Communities of Denny and Bonnybridge mark Remembrance Sunday 2024

In Denny the parade made its way around the town before a service and wreath laying at the memorial garden in Church Walk which bears the names of the town’s war dead.

Bonnybridge had a large procession to the memorial garden led by the Balaklave Pipes and Drums. The service was led by Ian Baillie from Bonnybridge St Helen’s.

Major Allan Cunningham who is from the area spoke of his 30 years in the Armed Forces.

There was once again a large turn out of schoolchildren of all ages and Denny High’s head teacher Paul Dunn read the emotive words from In Flanders Field.

