Communities of Denny and Bonnybridge mark Remembrance Sunday 2024

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:02 BST
The communities of Denny and Bonnybridge braved the rain to take part in their annual Remembrance Sunday services.

In Denny the parade made its way around the town before a service and wreath laying at the memorial garden in Church Walk which bears the names of the town’s war dead.

Bonnybridge had a large procession to the memorial garden led by the Balaklave Pipes and Drums. The service was led by Ian Baillie from Bonnybridge St Helen’s.

Major Allan Cunningham who is from the area spoke of his 30 years in the Armed Forces.

There was once again a large turn out of schoolchildren of all ages and Denny High’s head teacher Paul Dunn read the emotive words from In Flanders Field.

The people of Denny prepare for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service.

1. Denny Remembrance Sunday 2024

The people of Denny prepare for the annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Photo: Scott Louden

Air cadets on parade.

2. Denny Remembrance Sunday 2024

Air cadets on parade. Photo: Scott Louden

Local politicians join the community council in the parade.

3. Denny Remembrance Sunday 2024

Local politicians join the community council in the parade. Photo: Scott Louden

A pipe band leads the Denny parade.

4. Denny Remembrance Sunday 2024

A pipe band leads the Denny parade. Photo: Scott Louden

