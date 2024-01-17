Commemoration event to be held for the Battle of Falkirk Muir
The annual commemoration of the 1746 will be held at the Battle of Falkirk Muir memorial on the town’s Greenbank Road on Saturday, January 20 at 1pm.
The monument stands roughly at the half way point of the opposing Jacobite and British armies which fought on January 17, 1746.
During a chaotic encounter in terrible weather the Jacobite army under Prince Charles Edward Stuart won a valedictory victory over a British army commanded by the out-maneouvered General Henry Hawley.
Falkirk itself was occupied by the Jacobites during the evening of the battle, but later Prince Charles Edward’s army continued its retreat north and was decisively defeated at the Battle of Culloden.
Falkirk was the largest battle of the Jacobite Risings involving upwards of 20,000 men, and was the last victory of the 1745 risings.
The battle will also be remembered at a special conference being held locally on Saturday.
The one-day event, organised by the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust, will take place at the Galaxy Sports, Little Kerse, Polmont from 10am to 4pm.
Following on from the success of conferences on the subject over the last two years, it is a chance for people to find out more about the historic event.
The conference will feature six guest speakers, including Count Peter Pininski, a direct descendant of Bonnie Prince Charlie, covering a range of topics.