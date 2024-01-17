An event to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk Muir will take place at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual commemoration of the 1746 will be held at the Battle of Falkirk Muir memorial on the town’s Greenbank Road on Saturday, January 20 at 1pm.

The monument stands roughly at the half way point of the opposing Jacobite and British armies which fought on January 17, 1746.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a chaotic encounter in terrible weather the Jacobite army under Prince Charles Edward Stuart won a valedictory victory over a British army commanded by the out-maneouvered General Henry Hawley.

This year's commemoration, marking the anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk Muir, takes place on Saturday, January 20. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Falkirk itself was occupied by the Jacobites during the evening of the battle, but later Prince Charles Edward’s army continued its retreat north and was decisively defeated at the Battle of Culloden.

Falkirk was the largest battle of the Jacobite Risings involving upwards of 20,000 men, and was the last victory of the 1745 risings.

The battle will also be remembered at a special conference being held locally on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-day event, organised by the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust, will take place at the Galaxy Sports, Little Kerse, Polmont from 10am to 4pm.

The service will take place at the Battle of Falkirk Muir memorial monument in Falkirk's Greenbank Road.

Following on from the success of conferences on the subject over the last two years, it is a chance for people to find out more about the historic event.