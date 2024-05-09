Commander Roddy: Experienced new cop at the top for Forth Valley Police
Chief superintendent Roddy Irvine has over 20 years policing experience in local and national roles and has most recently returned from a secondment working with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.
His policing career began in Strathclyde in 2003 and since then he has served the communities of Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire, Tayside and was Lanarkshire divisional commander for three years.
In 2019, he was appointed temporary assistant chief constable with responsibility for operational change, resilience and the update of Police Scotland’s core operating systems.
He replaces chief superintendent Barry Blair, a Falkirk resident, who had held the top job since his appointment in January 2023.
Chief superintendent Irvine said: “I’m proud and delighted to have been appointed as divisional commander for Forth Valley. This is an area which is close to my heart, having previously lived here for more than a decade.
“It’s obvious to me that I am joining an effective and professional policing division with a long and proud history. I would like to thank my predecessor Barry Blair for the work he has done for the communities of Forth Valley and wish him well in his new role.
“I’m very much looking forward to working with the officers and staff of Forth Valley Division, as well as local partners, to ensure we deliver the best possible policing service to keep people safe.
