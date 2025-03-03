Come to Camelon for a cuppa and some songs from Freedom of Mind Choir
The famous Freedom of Mind Choir will be performing at the Mansion House Road venue from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 19.
Free to attend, the event promises something for everyone to enjoy – including complementary refreshments – and the option to join in with the singing.
The choir is delighted to announce more dementia friendly events – including three further singalong sessions and outreach performances – will take place over the course of 2025, thanks to recent financial support from Music For All’s The Power Of Music Fund.
Kim Edgar, choir musical director, said: “We’re delighted we’re able to spread joy to people in our local area living with dementia and their carers. And what better day to celebrate this than social prescribing day.
"We already know that singing makes us feel good, and we want to share that health benefit with others.”
